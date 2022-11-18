Not Available

WILDWOOD DAYS is the pop culture history of a quirky rock 'n roll resort of neon-lit motels being threatened by a wrecking ball - as told by Bruce Willis, Dick Clark, Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, legendary radio personality Jerry "The Geator" Blavat, and others. Far from the world of bland, impersonal chains, Wildwood welcomes you to 50's and 60's motels with names like the Astronaut, the Eden Roc and the Bonanza - or whatever was new and exotic at the time. It's also home to the country's biggest boardwalk and a rich musical history. ..