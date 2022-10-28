Will Anderson - Wiluminati

Not Available

Wil Anderson is great as the host of all things Gruen and a spectacular guest and commentator on television, radio, podcasts and bus rides, but he is at his best doing stand up. Usually in a show featuring an ever more contrived pun on the word "Wil" as its name. Wiluminati delivers on both fronts, and it is a cracking show to boot. Anderson never takes his comedy or his audience for granted, and now spends as much if not more time in Los Angeles trying to get even better at this stand-up schtick. This will be the final performance of this particular show, that has been polished around the world, before he returns to the pun blackboard. The results should prove...Wiluminating.