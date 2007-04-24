2007

Will Eisner: Portrait of a Sequential Artist

    April 24th, 2007

    Arguably the most influential person in American comics, Will Eisner, as artist, entrepreneur, innovator, and visual storyteller, enjoyed a career that encompassed comic books from their early beginnings in the 1930s to their development as graphic novels in the 1990s. During his sixty-year-plus career, Eisner introduced the now-traditional mode of comic book production; championed mature, sophisticated storytelling; was an early advocate for using the medium as a tool for education; pioneered the now-popular graphic novel, and served as inspiration for generations of artists. Without a doubt, Will Eisner was the godfather of the American comic book.

    Cast

    		Will Eisner
    		Frank Miller
    		Jerry Robinson
    		Jules Feiffer
    		Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
    		Max Allan Collins

