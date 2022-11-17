Will Folge Deinem Traum

Not Available

Will is an 2012 British sports drama directed by Ellen Perry and starring Damian Lewis, Jane March and Bob Hoskins. .At the start of the film, eleven year-old Liverpool fan Will Brennan is at a boarding school in the south of England, due to his father Gareth's (Lewis) inability to look after him following the death of his mother. Gareth arrives one day out of the blue, with two tickets to see Liverpool play AC Milan in the 2005 Champions' League Final in Istanbul. Unfortunately, before they can go, Gareth dies suddenly. Will is determined to go and honour his father's memory. He runs away and makes it as far as France. He then meets Alek, a former Yugoslavian footballer who stopped playing during his country's civil war. Despite Alek's initial reluctance to get involved, he is inspired by Will's determination and tries to help him to fulfil his dream. After many trials and tribulations, Will gets his wish and has a better experience at the match than he could ever have imagined.