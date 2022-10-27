Will Get Married Urgently

Not Available

Jenia is a workaholic - glossy magazine editor. Stas is celebrity photographer. She is ambitious, and he on the contrary always relaxed. Jenia's ig dream is to become editor in chief, but for that to happen she needs to find a husband immediately! The condition given by the shareholders of the magazine is strict: since magazine is family-oriented - it needs a family person as a boss. To solve this problem Jenia has only a week. Stas decides to help the girl, having connections of lot of bachelors who could well fit to be the future husband. But Jenia suddenly realizes that she is not that ambitious, and Stas was surprised to discover he is in love.