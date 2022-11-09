Will Marfori: Eat Your Vegetables

Not Available

Will Marfori has appeared on the Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson and is a regular on Sirius/XM Satellite radio. Performing at comedy clubs, colleges, and cruise ships, Will tours almost 50 weeks a year all around the world. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Will never felt like he fit in until he walked on stage for the first time in 1999. He started doing comedy in Norfolk, Virginia while attending Old Dominion University. He entered a stand-up comedy contest for the student body and won. He was hooked. Poking fun at his situation was empowering and it felt good to share his comedy with other people. In 2001 Will graduated from ODU and got a job working as a house MC at the Comedy Zone in Norfolk, Virginia.