Will Not Change

2013, as a freshmen, I tried running away from the artistic military discipline’. 2015, in my sophomore year, I confronted with Sewol Ferry disaster and the pain of others’, behind the screen. 2016 in my junior year, I survived from the misogynic survival’. 2017, at the final year of college I fought and won against my case of retributive defamation’. is a public question and a private record of mundane discrimination and misogynic oppression that a woman in her 20s has experienced living in hell-like Korea. -Director's Note- In this documentary I tried to ask uncomfortable questions of things that keep us silent in our daily lives, find the link between the pain of others and my suffering. Also as an underprivileged who is forced to remain silent in everyday misogyny, I focus on the possibility of ordinary people who started to exist in meaningful voices, while raising the voice of solidarity with other weak, ordinary people.