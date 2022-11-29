Not Available

Will Play for Beer is a documentary about the independent music and arts scene in Seattle, WA. The film focuses on the uniqueness of the scene, and the passion that the artists have for creating original and impactful work amidst an ever changing music industry. These musicians and artists have the kind of dedication that puts art before money and they have created a family that supports one another rather than compete with each other. It is this passion, cooperation, and originality that has become a trademark of the Seattle music and arts scene.