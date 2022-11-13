William Faulkner\'s Two Soldiers

Not Available

In rural Mississippi, just before Pearl Harbor, brothers Pete, about 19, and Willie, about 10 years younger, are close. News arrives of America's entry into the Second World War, and Pete goes to enlist. Willie wants to come along, but is told he cannot. After his big brother leaves, the boy walks 30 miles to the nearest town, where the sheriff eventually puts him on a bus to Memphis where his brother is. At the recruiting office, Willie proves even more determined to see his brother. Eventually, sympathetic Colonel McKellog takes care of him.