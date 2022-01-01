William & Kate: The Journey, Part 1

Not Available

It’s the Romance that’s captivated people all over the world. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been on a roller coaster ride of love and romance since they met back in 2001 at St Andrews University in Scotland. Since their university days, their romance has blossomed into a modern day fairy tale that has been documented and caught by the eyes of the world. On November 16th, 2010, it was announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton were engaged. Their relationship has solidified into a truly inseparable partnership, and they are now one of the worlds most respected and famous couples. Discover their unique story as we take you back through the couples early years, all the way up to the engagement.