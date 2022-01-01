William & Kate: The Journey, Part 2

Not Available

It’s the wedding that was watched by billions of people around the world. Prince William and Kate Middleton got married on April 29th 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and it was an event that will go down in History. Follow the story of a true fairy tale, a moment of British History that will live long in the memory. With exclusive footage of the event, and interviews with Royal insiders: Sit back, relax and get lost in the fairytale wedding that was watched by the eyes of the world.