William & Kate: The Journey, Part 3

Since their historic wedding day back in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have become one of the most treasured and famous couples on the planet. Given their somewhat different backgrounds, family life was always going to be extremely important to both William and Kate, and with the birth of Prince George in 2013; came a new chapter in their lives. Excitement is building as the nation prepares to welcome another royal baby. Get the inside scoop as we take you through the birth of Prince George and all the build up to the birth of the second Royal baby.