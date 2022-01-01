William & Kate: The Journey, Part 4

Not Available

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance is a story that has fascinated the world. On July 22nd 2013, Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George Alexander Louis, and it was a special day to behold as Will and Kate presented Prince George to an adoring public. Just two years on and the royal family are once again dominating the showbiz news with the birth of their second child, princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. With exclusive footage and interview with Royal Insiders, we take an in-depth look into the lives of Will and Kate as the Royal family welcomes a new-born baby into the world.