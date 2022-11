Not Available

Music - On March 11th and 12th 1985, the core members of the band and additional star guests, turned up at the Fulham Town Hall, London to make this film of Willie and the Poor Boys. This rare event marked an historical Rock 'n' Roll moment where members of the Rolling Stones and The Beatles collaborated on a film project. This concert film and accompanying documentary make up this superb special edition. - Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Mickey Gee