Willie Barcena: Deal With It

Comedian Willie Barcena, a 12-year comedy veteran, never shies away from a challenge. He just completed a 2-year run with The Morning Show on KSFM 102.5 Sacramento. During that time The Morning Show shot to the number one spot in this highly competitive market. Willie s talent has garnered him sold-out standup shows all over the country and 10 appearances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Jay even invited Willie to perform for the troops in Afghanistan. Barcena helped provide much-needed laughter to that part of the world. Willie s has a unique perspective on life and his comedy is honed from his numerous jobs as security guard and plumber to roofer and limo driver. After 12 years of stand-up roadwork Willie is now ready to unleash his brash and unabridged comedy on the world.