Latin percussionist Willie Bobo -- whose fiery talents led to collaborations with Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie, George Shearing, Cal Tjader and Carlos Santana -- brings his exuberant sound to these two episodes from the early-1980s series "Ad Lib." Tracks include "Bobo's Theme," "Rise," "Thus Spake Zarathustra," "Pisces," "Love's Theme," "A Snort of Green," "Keep That Same Old Feelin'," "Mister Magic" and "Summertime."