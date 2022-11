Not Available

In May 2004, Willie Nelson took the stage in Los Angeles and proved once again why he's long been considered one of the most soulful musicians ever to cross over from country music into mainstream. Hosted by James Caan, this concert has Nelson teaming up with the likes of Bob Dylan, Kid Rock and Keith Richards for reinterpretations and reinventions of some of his best hits, including "I'll Never Be Free" and "Trouble in Mind."