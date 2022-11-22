Willie Nelson Live at the US Festival

Not Available

Willie Nelson appeared at the US Festival on June 4, 1983. It was billed as Country Day, with Willie performing alongside such artists as Waylon Jennings, Alabama, Hank Williams, Jr., and Emmylou Harris. The US Festival was held over two weekends in 1982 and 1983. Steve Wozniak, cofounder of Apple Computer, funded the concerts and accompanying technology exposition, as well as the construction of a brand-new outdoor venue in Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernadino, CA. Nearly every musical genre was represented by bands as diverse as U2, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Ozzy Osbourne, Van Halen, The Police and The Clash. Over the combined seven days of the festival, more than one million people passed through the entrance gates.