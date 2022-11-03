Willie Nelson: Live In Amsterdam

Not Available

One of country music's most enduring legends, Willie Nelson has enjoyed international success for decades. The down-to-earth superstar is filmed here at a historic performance in Amsterdam, Holland. Singing tunes that span his entire diverse career, Nelson celebrates the first performance of his grand 2000 European tour. Some of the highlights include emotional renditions of 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain', 'Georgia On My Mind', 'Milk Cow Blues', and 'Always On My Mind'.