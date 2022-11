Not Available

Veteran New York rocker Willie Nile takes the stage at NYC's Mercury Lounge to blaze his way through a long list of old fan favorites as well as more recent songs from his album "Streets of New York," such as "Asking Annie Out" and "Back Home." The program also contains an interview with the energetic performer. Additional tracks include "Welcome to My Head," "Best Friends Money Can Buy" and "Vagabond Moon."