Breakdancer Niki is always horny – this Berlin street hussy shamelessly drops his pants for us and is proud to show off his magnificent rod. When Darian pulls out his hard-on in front of the lens during a photo shoot, photographer Marcel can't wait to get both his holes plowed with that fat juicy cock. With a total of 19 scenes, solos and couples, these horny lads show us how their juices get to spurting when they're ready for action in Berlin.