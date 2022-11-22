Willkommen in Lüsgraf

The attractive Moni works as a photo reporter at the local newspaper of her small hometown Lüsgraf. One day, when the bricks-and-mortar shakers, makers of electric shavers and the village's biggest employer, face bankruptcy, the male workforce occupies the factory to prevent them from selling to a dubious investor. In the meantime, Moni and her friends have come up with a different plan to save the company: Instead of making old-fashioned razors, the squatters should rather switch to the production of modern massage sticks! Now the ladies have to make their plan only the Lüsgrafer men tasty ...
