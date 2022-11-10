1988

Willow

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1988

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Fearful of a prophecy stating that a girl child will be born to bring about her downfall, the evil Queen Bavmorda imprisons all pregnant women within the formidable stronghold of Nockmaar. A child, Elora Danan, is born in the Nockmaar dungeons and identified as the prophesied child by a birthmark on her arm. However, before the black sorceress arrives to claim the child, Elora's mother convinces her reluctant midwife to escape with the baby. Willow, a timid farmer and aspiring sorcerer, is entrusted with delivering the royal infant from evil.

Cast

Warwick DavisWillow Ufgood
Val KilmerMadmartigan
Joanne WhalleySorsha
Jean MarshQueen Bavmorda
Patricia HayesFin Raziel
Billy BartyHigh Aldwin

