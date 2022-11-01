Willy and the Wild Rabbit

Not Available

A wild story about a time rabbit! Rabbit Willy lives on a farm. ‘My cage’ and ‘my carrot’ are central in Willy’s world. Through the bars of his cage he can exchange a few words with the cat, the dog and the hens. But secretly he dreams of the Wild Woods. When he by chance ends up in the Wild Woods his world is changed dramatically. He meets the wild rabbit Wilda that does not care about ‘mine’ and ‘yours’. What sort of rabbit is she really? Why is she always helping all the animals of the woods? After a dramatic encounter with an eagle Wilda needs to rest, and Willy has to help Wilda and all the other animals that come to Wildas burrow for help. It is hard work!