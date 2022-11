Not Available

Vocalist, bandleader and composer Willy Chirino, whose fusion of Cuban, rock and jazz influences helped define the "Miami sound," serves up 15 of his hottest hits in this 2006 concert, which features special guests Benny More and Celia Cruz. Tracks include "Yo Soy un Tipo Tipico," "Titti's Medley," "Que Está Pa'Ti," "Hechizo de Luna," "Lágrimas Negras," "Cómo Fue," "Canto a La Habana," "Medias Negras," "Todo Pasa" and "Unidos."