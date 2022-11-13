Willy et le vieux soupirant

Not Available

Willie loved his mother. Yes, and he was selfish about it, too. He didn't want a new father and when the old Baron Anatole called lo pay attention to Mrs. Darfeuil, Willie made it most interesting for him. The cute little fellow was original in his methods and the thorough manner in which he demonstrated his dislike for the Baron is certainly amusing. The youngster who plays Willie, is a very clever little performer and the comedy situations are handled in such a laughable manner that the subject is indeed an enjoyable one.