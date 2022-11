Not Available

An adventurous lion named Willy Fog stands in for Phileas Fogg in this animated adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days. At the heart of the story, of course, is a bet that Willy can make it around the globe in the allotted time. But there are three others hot on his heels: a pair of Scotland Yard detectives who believe him to be a bank robber and a thug who's been hired to slow him down.