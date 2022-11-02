Not Available

Wim Helsen Heden Soup! HOMELESS, KINGS, SAINTS AND COLD WATER FISHING: They all eat soup. Also mistresses love soup. They eat them with spoons, some dip bread in it or slurp on the edge of their soup bowl. One can of doing anything. Tomatoes, leeks, pumpkins, chicken. But loving thoughts, secret messages and mushrooms are allowed. And say nothing of balls. In mysterious faraway places there that make soup from nettles. Dogs bark for soup. One gets it warm from the inside (in his body).