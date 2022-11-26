Not Available

When he came up you thought 'Ha, there it is'. And when the curtain collapsed you thought; "what a pity it is already over". This now winged statement by writer Simon Carmiggelt was spoken by him during a television commemoration on the evening of March 8, 1974, when Wim Sonneveld, one of the greatest entertainers the Netherlands has ever known, passed away. His unique theater personality, his voice, his songs and conferences, it belongs to the top of our Dutch cultural heritage. The best of his repertoire has become timeless and 28 highlights have been collected on this 2-DVD. Wim Sonneveld has remained a living and well-loved artist more than 30 years after his death. In his opening song he sings' Just pick up the canvas, turn on the light, and I'll show you what I can do ... 'On this 2dvd he shows and hears what he can do: Wim Sonneveld op z' n best!