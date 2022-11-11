Wimbledon The Official Film 2013

Not Available

Wimbledon 2013 is the definitive story of the 127th Championships. In the Gentlemen's Singles, Andy Murray once again carried the hopes of the home nation, entering the grounds of SW19 as the world No.2, and an Olympic and Grand Slam champion. World No.1 Serena Williams, meanwhile, was heavily favoured to defend her Ladies Singles title. An extraordinary first week witnessed the exits of Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova and Roger Federer, while Britain's Laura Robson advanced to the fourth round in thrilling fashion.