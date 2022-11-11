Wimbledon The Official Film 2014

Not Available

Wimbledon 2014 is the definitive account of the 128th Championships. Coming into the tournament, the top four seeds in the Gentlemen's Singles were Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Spain's Rafael Nadal, fresh from winning a ninth French Open title, the defending champion Andy Murray and seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer. In the Ladies Singles, world No.1 Serena Williams was the undisputed favourite, but world No.2 Li Na and French Open champion Maria Sharapova could not be counted out. For the third year running, however, Nadal's campaign was ended in a shock upset at the hands of teenage wildcard Nick Kyrgios.