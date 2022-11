Not Available

Just months after the 2014 World Cup saw soccer’s popularity in the US reach unprecedented heights, a new expansion team was set to enter Major League Soccer and take the competition by storm: New York City Football Club. The announcement of a new team in the country’s most competitive sports market, backed jointly by British club Manchester City and the New York Yankees, had the global soccer community abuzz with anticipation. All they needed was a coach, and players, and fans…