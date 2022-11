Not Available

Filmed during a school year at the experimental school “Los Biguá” on the Banks of the Carapachay River, in the Argentine Delta. A school for parents. Another way of viewing education in a permanent state of caution: does the State allow this school to exist? How do we keep it running? The southeastern wind blows and the tide rises. A self-sustaining educational project based on developing children’s autonomy from an early age, run by teachers and parents.