Valerie Chow plays Ling, an attractive young lass studying to be a stewardess. Ling struggles to maintain her studies while being harried by her rich, lecherous classmates and a powerful old man who is hell-bent on having her marry his geeky son (Yu Rongguang). Of course, she eventually meets hunky flight steward Chan Kai-ming (Moses Chan Ho) and true love blooms in the friendly skies.