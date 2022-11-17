Wind on the Moon

Not Available

is director YI Seung-jun’s latest feature who charmed the world’s documentary fans with the love story of a deaf blind poet and his soul mate in . The director switches the focus to a mother whose daughter was born with hearing and visual impairment. Without having seen a ray of light or heard any sound for the last 19 years, Ye-ji’s world seems inexplicable and looks as if she is floating in space like an astronaut. Still, the mother cannot give up on Ye-ji, since she encountered some magical moments of connection with her daughter. The film invites us to a mother and daughter’s journey into finding words of their own.