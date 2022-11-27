Wind Shaped Rocks

Not Available

What starts out as a calm, observational record from an excursion boat filled with Taiwanese tourists admiring a glacier, soon turns into a frenzied – in places almost hallucinogenic – series of bizarre events after a black spot appears in the sky. Shots of the tourists alternate with views of horses grazing in a snowy landscape, a couple in a hotel room, and a group of young people digging film strips out of a garbage can. From the start, the viewer searches for the key to this random sequence of wordless scenes, trying to keep pace with the rapid, sometimes even stroboscopic montage of juxtaposed shots, which is slowed down with contemplative views of the monstrous glacier.