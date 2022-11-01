Not Available

Windaria

  • Fantasy
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kaname Productions

In a land filled with magic and mystery, two rival kingdoms are readying for war: Isa, the beautiful water-laden city, and Paro, the industrialized wasteland. Windaria follows the tale of two sets of lovers: Marin and Izu, a young pair of farmers who are devoted to one another, and Ahanas and Jill, princess and prince of the rival kingdoms. With war approaching, these star-crossed lovers will experience the true depth of tragedy as they struggle to survive.

Cast

Jess BrownellMarliin
Naoko MatsuiAhnas (voice)
Kazuhiko InoueJill (voice)
Waka KandaMarin (voice)
Gara TakashimaDruid (voice)
Sho SaitoGinevia (voice)

