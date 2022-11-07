Windham Hill: China

Not Available

The opening of China to the West has produced images that focus on the more obvious: the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, the tombs of Sian. But there is another much larger part of China which we have not seen. It's the China of people, its rhythms, its patterns, its colors. This video brings us to the large and timeless world of life in China, as it is lived now and has been for centuries - vast, unchanging, and slightly mysterious. Here is but a glimpse of this other world. This dreamvideo was filmed during the months of October and November of 1986 in and around the following cities and locations: Beijing, Chengdu, Guiyang, Guilin, Yangshuo, Xingping, Yangai, Nanjing, Huangshan Mountain and Hefei.