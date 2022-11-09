Windham Hill: Tibet

Not Available

Tibet – Mere mention of the word Tibet evokes images of a rich and magical country, its culture shrouded by a remote and inaccessible location. The music on this recording was composed and arranged by Mark Isham for the Windham Hill video, Tibet. It provides a look at the place called the “Roof of the World,” where the heavens and the earth meet, and where centuries old rhythms continue. It is a brief glimpse of vast stretches of empty, high plains and snowcapped peaks. The monasteries and the monks who live there are the last of an ever diminishing religious culture which has no parallel in the West.