Windmill of My Mind

Yeong-Ho is a son of second wife and enters his stepmother's as an heir. His stepbrother, Young-Min, is physically weak and frequently gets sick even by minor shock. To get away his girl friend, Myeong-Suk, Young-Ho makes Young-Min approach her. Myeong-Suk, who found something lacked in Young-Ho, starts a long journey with Young-Min. At that moment, Young-Ho suffers form the loneliness and longing for Myeong-Suk. At last, Young-Ho starts to look for her. Time passes, and Young-Ho decides to return his home, knowing that Young-Min has the qualification to inherit. On his departure day, Young-Ho calls Myeong-Suk, confessing his love and asking her to come back to him.