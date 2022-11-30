Window With A View

Not Available

Our story begins at a girls' orphanage, with the county sheriff stumbling upon a mass murder scene. 20 years later, four college students goof off outside of the orphanage, when one of the students gets drawn into the house and will not let him escape. The other three, after trying to get in to save him, report to the authorities and an investigation begins, with the force discovering strange information about the house years ago. The student’s brother is called in, who is now a paranormal investigator. He, along with his “Scooby” gang and his brother's friends, re-enter the house. Clue by clue, they are led to the discovery that they are unable to leave the house either. One by one they start to fall victim to the house and spirit that feasts upon their souls, the result of “sin” that was in the house.