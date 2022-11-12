Winds of God

Not Available

With the 50th anniversary of the ending of World War II, Japan saw a spate of war films being released. This film -- directed by Yoko Narahashi -- concerns a modern-day comedy team transported into a kamikaze squad in the waning days of the war. The two comedians are Tashiro (Masayuki Imai) who is a volatile hyper sort and his partner, Kinta (Shota Yamaguchi), a phlegmatic innocent. After a car crash, they wake to discover themselves in an army infirmary. At first they think they are in jail and start to perform their shtick to ingratiate themselves with their fellow inmates. Of course, their routine -- featuring '90s-era jokes -- baffles onlookers. Brain damage is suspected. As the film progresses, they slowly realize that indeed it is August 1945 and their colleagues are actually training for one-way flights to American battle ships.