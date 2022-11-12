Not Available

In 1998, a German documentary filmmaker named Daniela Schulz made a film about Joris Ivens’s dynamic partner, Bride of the Wind (Windsbraut), as a tribute to their decades of work together. Calling her friend Marceline “the second part of this legend [of Joris Ivens]”, she pays tribute to her as one who, after losing her “beloved and symbiotic partner, has kept her dynamism and liveliness as a person and a filmmaker”. The cinematic portrait illustrates how Loridan was in fact much more than a shadow at Ivens’s side.