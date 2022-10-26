Not Available

Windstruck

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

iFilm

When police officer Kyungjin met with Myungwoo accidentally in a crime, she found that this responsible teacher was a really nice guy. At that night, Kyungjin got into a fight with a bunch of high school kids and got trouble in a big gun fight between rival drug dealers. Myungwoo tried to help her but then something happened that forces them stayed together all day long. They got closer to each other and Myungwoo was not able to repulse the strange but pure nature. He fell in love with her. One day, when Kyungjin was chasing a notorious criminal, Myungwoo helped her again, however, not knowing that what would happen that day changed their relationship forever...

Cast

Jang HyukMyung-woo Ko
Jun Ji-hyunKyung-jin Yeo
Cha Tae-hyun Guy on platform
Kim Chang-wanChief of police box
Jung Ho-BinChang-soo Shin, criminal
Im Ye-jinWoman cop of police box

