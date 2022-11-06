Not Available

Windy Ledge Farm

    Simple title cards link ten home movies shot at Maine's Windy Ledge Farm, at a neighbor's place, and visiting the Brownes in Chocorua, New Hampshire. We watch an uncle mow, farm hands haying with the White Mountains in the background, various young children playing, a lad holding his cat while carrying milk cans on a yoke, a pointer stalking a cat, the annual burning of brush and rubbish, and a montage of chores and relaxation on the farm. The last shot is of spring, a flag in the background. The films are sweet and straightforward, with clear black and white images.

