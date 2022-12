Not Available

Together with numerous bottles of wine, three girls come rolling out of a car, on their way to the club. There, we witness the familiar nightlife affairs, including debauched dancing, crowded ladies rooms and grabby old guys. Before long, the ‘wine broads’ from this colourful, comic animation film get into a quarrel with other women, resulting in a huge and sweeping bar brawl. But even when the ladies end up in jail, it does not put an end to the festivities.