'Winesburg, Ohio' is a film freely adapted from the classic novel by Sherwood Anderson, mentor to Faulkner and Hemingway, and inspired by 'the hunger to see below the surface of lives'. A young reporter in small town Ohio circa 1919, moves through a mysterious, labyrinthine world, glimpsing the dreams and disappointments of local inhabitants, as they relive the moments that renders them grotesque.