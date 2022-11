Not Available

Wing Chun - The Science of In-Fighting movie was released Mar 11, 2003 by the CAV Distributing studio. Master Wong Shun Leung, Bruce Lee's fighting instructor, guides you through the Wing Chun martial art, one of the most sophisticated of the fighting styles. Bruce Lee's fighting instructor Master Wong Shun Leung takes you through a most sophisticated martial arts fighting session Wing Chun - The Science of In-Fighting movie.