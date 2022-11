Not Available

The war with the Kilrathi has lasted for generations, now the Terran Confederation faces the possibility of humanity losing the war, and Earth being over-run by the cat-like race of the Kilrathi. In a desperate attempt to win, the Terran Confederation prepares to destroy Kilrah; the Kilrathi home-world, and end the war. But only one man is qualified; Colonel Chirstopher Blair, who the Kilrathi have dubbed "The Heart of the Tiger"...