Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom

It is several years after the end of mankind's war against the Kilrathi. Col. Christopher Blair is called back into active duty by the Terran Confederation to help stop acts of terrorism that appear to be taking place against Confed by Border Worlds forces. But it soon becomes clear that the enemy may not be them at all when Blair and several of his friends defect to Border Worlds forces to try to find out who the real culprits are and to prevent the Confederation and the Border Worlds from entering into the chaos of an intergalactic war....